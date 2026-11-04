Feeling low on energy? Try these tai chi routines
What's the story
Tai chi, the ancient Chinese martial art, is known for its slow, deliberate movements and deep focus. It is a gentle way to boost your energy levels and improve your overall well-being. By practicing tai chi regularly, you can experience increased vitality and reduced stress. Here are five tai chi flow routines that can help you boost your daily energy levels.
#1
The 24-form tai chi routine
The 24-form tai chi routine is one of the most popular tai chi sequences. It consists of 24 movements that are easy to learn but effective in promoting energy flow throughout the body.
This routine focuses on breathing and posture, helping practitioners relax while increasing their stamina.
Regular practice of this routine can enhance circulation and reduce fatigue.
#2
Tai Chi walking technique
Tai chi walking combines the principles of tai chi with walking exercises.
This technique emphasizes mindful steps, maintaining balance, and breathing control.
By incorporating tai chi walking into your daily routine, you can improve your cardiovascular health while boosting your energy levels.
It is a simple yet effective way to integrate physical activity into your day without requiring special equipment or a specific setting.
#3
Chen style Tai Chi routine
Chen style Tai Chi is characterized by its dynamic movements that alternate between slow and fast actions.
This style focuses on generating internal energy, or qi, through its fluid motions.
Practicing Chen style routines regularly can help increase muscle strength and flexibility, while also enhancing mental clarity and focus.
#4
Simplified tai chi routine
The simplified tai chi routine was designed for beginners with fewer movements than traditional forms.
It is easier to learn but still effective at promoting relaxation and energy flow within the body.
This beginner-friendly approach allows individuals of all ages to experience the benefits of tai chi without feeling overwhelmed by complex sequences.
#5
Yang style tai chi sequence
Yang style tai chi is one of the most widely practiced forms across the globe because of its graceful movements that promote relaxation, as well as vitality.
The Yang style sequence focuses on open postures that promote deep breathing, which helps reduce stress levels while boosting overall energy throughout the day.