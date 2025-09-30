5 tai chi movements for better posture

Tai chi, the ancient Chinese martial art, is known for its slow, deliberate movements and deep focus. It can be a great way to improve posture by increasing balance, flexibility, and strength. For beginners, tai chi offers a gentle introduction to body awareness and alignment. Here are five beginner-friendly tai chi exercises that can help improve your posture over time.

Tip 1 The horse stance The horse stance is a fundamental tai chi posture that strengthens the legs and core while promoting stability. To perform this stance, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and bend your knees slightly as if sitting in an invisible chair. Keep your back straight and shoulders relaxed. Hold this position for several breaths to build endurance and support good posture.

Tip 2 Wave hands like clouds "Wave hands like clouds" is a flowing movement that enhances coordination and balance. Start by standing with feet together, then step out with one foot as you shift your weight from side to side in a gentle swaying motion. This exercise helps loosen tight muscles around the shoulders and neck, allowing for better alignment of the spine.

Tip 3 Brush knee push step Brush knee push step combines arm movements with stepping actions to improve both upper body strength and lower body coordination. Begin by stepping forward with one foot while brushing one hand past the knee of the same leg. Alternate sides as you move through this sequence, focusing on maintaining a straight back throughout each transition.

Tip 4 Grasp sparrow's tail Grasp sparrow's tail is a series of movements that teach you how to yield energy while enhancing your posture control. The sequence includes ward off, roll back, press down, and push forward techniques that require you to engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously. Practice these movements slowly to develop awareness of how each part of your body contributes to overall balance.