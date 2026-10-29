5 simple stretches to improve lower back flexibility
What's the story
Improving tailbone flexibility can be an important part of maintaining overall spinal health and mobility. The coccyx, or tailbone, is a small triangular bone at the base of the spine that can affect posture and comfort when stiff or inflexible. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can help enhance flexibility in this area, potentially reducing discomfort and improving your range of motion. Here are five effective exercises to boost tailbone flexibility.
Tip 1
Cat-Cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is a gentle way to warm up the spine and increase flexibility in the lower back and tailbone area.
Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow position).
Exhale as you round your back towards the ceiling (cat position).
Repeat for 10 cycles, focusing on smooth transitions between positions.
Tip 2
Pelvic tilts
Pelvic tilts are great for improving mobility in the lower spine and strengthening core muscles.
Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.
Flatten your lower back against the ground by tilting your pelvis upward.
Hold for a few seconds before releasing back to a neutral position.
Repeat 10 times, concentrating on controlled movements.
Tip 3
Child's Pose
Child's pose is a restorative yoga pose that stretches the lower back and tailbone region.
Kneel on the floor with big toes touching and knees apart.
Sit back onto your heels while extending arms forward on the mat.
Hold this pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing deeply to relax into the stretch.
Tip 4
Seated forward bend
Seated forward bends target both hamstrings and lower back, enhancing overall spinal flexibility.
Sit with legs extended straight out in front of you; inhale deeply before exhaling as you reach forward toward toes without forcing yourself into discomfort.
Hold for 15 seconds before slowly returning upright.
Tip 5
Bridge Pose
Bridge pose strengthens glutes while promoting tailbone flexibility by gently stretching hip flexors.
Lie flat on your back, knees bent, feet hip-width apart, and arms at sides.
Pressing through heels, lift hips towards the ceiling, squeezing glutes tightly.
Hold for five seconds, then lower slowly.
Repeat eight times, maintaining steady breath throughout the exercise.