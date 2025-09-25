Tamarind + fennel: A flavor combo you must try

Tamarind and fennel are two ingredients that can make your dishes tangy and aromatic. While tamarind is known for its sourness, fennel seeds lend a sweet, anise-like flavor. Together, they can make a unique taste that can elevate both sweet and savory dishes. Here are some ways to use this combo in your cooking.

Dish 1 Tamarind and fennel chutney A tangy and aromatic chutney can be made by blending tamarind paste with fennel seeds, along with some jaggery, salt, and spices. This versatile chutney can be served with snacks or used as a spread in sandwiches. The sweetness of jaggery balances the sourness of tamarind while fennel seeds lend an aromatic touch. This chutney is easy to prepare and adds a burst of flavor to any meal.

Dish 2 Tamarind-fennel rice Tamarind-fennel rice is a delicious way to enjoy these ingredients together. Cooked rice is mixed with tamarind pulp, roasted fennel seeds, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric powder. The dish is simple yet flavorful, making it a perfect accompaniment to dals or curries. The tangy tamarind goes well with the earthy notes of fennel, creating a harmonious blend.

Drink 1 Tamarind-fennel tea infusion For a refreshing drink, try infusing fennel seeds in hot water with tamarind juice or paste. Let it steep for a few minutes before straining into a cup. This tea not only refreshes but also aids digestion due to the properties of both ingredients. You can sweeten it with honey if you like.