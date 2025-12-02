Tamarind v/s lychee: Which one is better for you?
Tamarind and lychee are two popular fruits known for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. While tamarind is often used in cooking for its tangy taste, lychee is enjoyed for its sweetness. Both fruits offer different sets of nutrients that can contribute to a healthy diet. Let's take a look at the nutritional profiles of these fruits, comparing their vitamins, minerals, and health benefits.
Vitamin content comparison
Tamarind is a good source of vitamin C, providing about 23% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. It also contains small amounts of B vitamins like thiamine and niacin. Lychee, on the other hand, is rich in vitamin C, offering over 100% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. It also has B vitamins such as B6 and folate.
Mineral richness analysis
When it comes to minerals, tamarind is rich in magnesium, potassium, and calcium. Magnesium helps with muscle function and energy production, while potassium is essential for heart health. Lychee also provides potassium but is especially known for its copper content, which helps with iron absorption and immune function.
Caloric value insights
Tamarind has a higher caloric value than lychee owing to its natural sugars. It has around 239 calories per 100 grams compared to lychee's approximately 66 calories for the same quantity. If you're watching your calorie intake but still want to enjoy a sweet treat occasionally without adding too many calories to your diet plan, lychee makes an excellent choice.
Antioxidant properties explored
Both tamarind and lychee are packed with antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body. Tamarind has polyphenols that help reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage by free radicals. Lychee is rich in flavonoids like quercetin, which have been linked to improved heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels.