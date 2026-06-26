Everything you need to know about Tanjore paintings

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Historical roots of Tanjore paintings

The history of Tanjore paintings dates back to the 16th century during the reign of the Maratha kings in Thanjavur. They patronized artists who created these exquisite works to adorn palaces. The paintings were influenced by Mysore and Rajput styles but developed their own unique identity with the use of gold foil and vivid colors. Over time, Tanjore paintings became synonymous with South Indian art.