Scenic waterfalls in Tanzania you can't afford to miss

Tanzania is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls, which are a must-visit for all nature lovers. These hidden gems promise an adventure of a lifetime, away from the usual tourist spots. From lush landscapes to serene surroundings, the waterfalls are perfect for those looking for peace and beauty in nature. Here's a list of Tanzania's best-kept waterfall secrets.

#1 Discovering Kalambo Falls Kalambo Falls is one of the tallest uninterrupted waterfalls in Africa, standing at 221 meters. Located on the border with Zambia, it's a stunning sight to behold. The falls can be reached via a short trek through lush vegetation, offering visitors a chance to witness diverse flora and fauna along the way. The area around Kalambo Falls also has archaeological sites that give an insight into early human settlements.

#2 Exploring Materuni Waterfalls Nestled near Mount Kilimanjaro, Materuni Waterfalls offers an enchanting experience amid verdant surroundings. The two-tiered waterfall cascades down into a natural pool, where visitors can take a refreshing dip. The trek to Materuni is equally rewarding, passing through coffee plantations and traditional Chaga villages. This place is ideal for those looking to combine adventure with cultural exploration.

#3 Unveiling Ndoro Waterfall Ndoro Waterfall is tucked away in the Usambara Mountains, making it an ideal spot for those looking for some peace. The waterfall is surrounded by dense forests and offers a panoramic view of the surrounding hills. A short hike through winding trails leads you to this hidden gem, where you can sit quietly and soak in nature's beauty without any disturbance.