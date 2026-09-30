Ruaha National Park: A must-visit safari destination

Ruaha National Park is home to a variety of wildlife species, including elephants, lions, leopards, and cheetahs.

The park's diverse habitats support over 10% of Africa's elephant population, and large populations of giraffes and zebras.

Birdwatchers will also love the park's 570 species of birds, including rare ones like the Ruaha hornbill.

This diversity makes every visit a unique experience.