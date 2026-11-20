The basic ingredients of Tanzanian corn fritters include cornmeal, flour, onions, spices, and water.

The cornmeal is mixed with flour to form a dough-like consistency.

Chopped onions are added for flavoring, along with spices such as cumin or coriander.

The mixture is then shaped into small patties or balls before being deep-fried till golden brown.

The preparation method ensures that the fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.