5 traditional dishes using tarragon herb

A classic Moroccan vegetable tagine is slow-cooked to perfection with an array of vegetables, like carrots, potatoes, and zucchini.

The addition of tarragon enhances the natural sweetness of the vegetables while adding a subtle herbal note.

The dish is usually seasoned with spices like cumin and coriander, but tarragon takes it up a notch by adding complexity without overpowering the other flavors.