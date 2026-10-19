5 traditional dishes using tarragon herb
What's the story
Tarragon, a herb with a distinct anise-like flavor, is not just a staple in European kitchens but also finds its way into African cuisine. Its unique taste can elevate traditional dishes, giving them a refreshing twist. From savory stews to aromatic rice dishes, tarragon adds an unexpected, yet delightful, dimension to the flavors of Africa. Here are five African dishes where tarragon shines.
Dish 1
Moroccan vegetable tagine with tarragon
A classic Moroccan vegetable tagine is slow-cooked to perfection with an array of vegetables, like carrots, potatoes, and zucchini.
The addition of tarragon enhances the natural sweetness of the vegetables while adding a subtle herbal note.
The dish is usually seasoned with spices like cumin and coriander, but tarragon takes it up a notch by adding complexity without overpowering the other flavors.
Dish 2
West African peanut soup infused with tarragon
Peanut soup is a beloved dish in many West African countries.
By adding tarragon to this creamy soup, you get a delightful contrast to the richness of peanuts.
The herb's slight bitterness balances the sweetness from tomatoes, onions, and other ingredients used in the recipe.
This fusion creates a harmonious blend that elevates the traditional taste profile.
Dish 3
Ethiopian lentil stew with tarragon twist
Ethiopian lentil stew, aka misir wot, is famous for its bold flavors from berbere spice mix and other ingredients like garlic and ginger.
Adding tarragon gives an unexpected twist to this hearty stew by introducing an aromatic freshness that cuts through its richness.
This simple addition makes an already flavorful dish even more enticing.
Dish 4
South African braai vegetables seasoned with tarragon
Braai vegetables are an integral part of South African barbecues (braais).
Grilling veggies like bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions brings out their natural sweetness while adding smoky notes.
By seasoning them with fresh or dried tarragon before grilling, you add layers of flavor that complement both grilled foods and side dishes alike.
Dish 5
Egyptian rice pilaf enhanced by tarragon
Egyptian rice pilaf is usually prepared with spices like cinnamon or cardamom, along with nuts such as almonds or pine nuts, for texture contrast.
However, adding some finely chopped tarragon leaves takes this simple side dish up several notches.
It adds a fragrant aroma, making it a perfect accompaniment to any main course, be it vegetarian or otherwise.