What is tarragon? 5 ways to cook with this herb

Creating a tarragon-infused salad dressing can elevate simple greens into a gourmet experience.

Combine fresh tarragon leaves with olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and honey for a tangy yet sweet dressing.

The key is to let the mixture sit for at least 30 minutes before using it, so the flavors meld together beautifully.

This dressing pairs well with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber slices.