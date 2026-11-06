What is tarragon? 5 ways to cook with this herb
What's the story
Tarragon, an aromatic herb with a unique flavor, is a versatile ingredient in many cuisines. Its slightly sweet and anise-like taste makes it a delightful addition to various dishes. Here are five creative ways to use tarragon in your cooking, enhancing both flavor and presentation. From sauces to salads, these ideas will help you explore the full potential of this herb in your kitchen.
Dressing
Tarragon-infused salad dressing
Creating a tarragon-infused salad dressing can elevate simple greens into a gourmet experience.
Combine fresh tarragon leaves with olive oil, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and honey for a tangy yet sweet dressing.
The key is to let the mixture sit for at least 30 minutes before using it, so the flavors meld together beautifully.
This dressing pairs well with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber slices.
Sauce
Creamy tarragon sauce for vegetables
A creamy tarragon sauce can make vegetables more delicious and more nutritious.
Blend sour cream or Greek yogurt with chopped tarragon leaves, garlic powder, salt, and pepper for a quick sauce.
This goes well with steamed broccoli or asparagus, and can also be used as a dip for raw vegetables.
Spread
Tarragon herb butter spread
Making a tarragon herb butter spread is an easy way to add flavor to bread or cooked dishes.
Just mix softened butter with finely chopped tarragon leaves, lemon zest, and a pinch of salt.
This spread can be used on warm bread rolls or melted over grilled corn on the cob for an extra burst of flavor.
Potato salad
Tarragon potato salad twist
Twist your classic potato salad by adding fresh tarragon into the mix.
Boil potatoes until tender, and then toss them with mayonnaise mixed with chopped tarragon leaves, celery slices, red onion chunks, salt, and pepper.
Chill before serving at picnics or barbecues, where traditional recipes reign supreme.
Rice pilaf
Herbaceous tarragon rice pilaf
Transform plain rice pilaf into something special by adding some chopped fresh tarragon while cooking it up.
Saute onions in olive oil until translucent, then add basmati rice along with vegetable broth.
Once cooked through, stir in the freshly chopped tarragon.
This aromatic dish goes well with roasted vegetables and makes a great side dish for any meal.