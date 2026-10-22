Tarwi: 5 tasty ways to enjoy this little-known bean
What's the story
Tarwi, or lupin beans, is a versatile ingredient that has been a staple in Andean cuisine for centuries. Rich in protein and nutrients, the bean is a staple in the diets of many Andean communities. Its unique flavor and texture make it an ideal addition to a variety of dishes, from savory to sweet. Here are five traditional Andean recipes that highlight tarwi's culinary potential.
Dish 1
Tarwi soup delight
Tarwi soup is a hearty dish that combines tarwi beans with vegetables such as potatoes and corn.
The soup is usually seasoned with herbs like cilantro and cumin to enhance its flavor.
It is commonly served as a starter or main course, providing a warm and comforting meal option.
The richness of the tarwi beans makes this soup both filling and nutritious.
Dish 2
Savory tarwi fritters
Tarwi fritters are a popular snack or appetizer in many Andean regions.
The fritters are made by mixing cooked tarwi beans with flour, spices, and herbs, before frying them until golden brown.
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, these fritters are often served with dipping sauces for added flavor.
Dish 3
Tarwi salad with fresh vegetables
A refreshing way to enjoy tarwi is by adding it to salads with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers.
The beans add a protein boost to the salad while complementing the crispness of the veggies.
A simple dressing of olive oil and lemon juice enhances the natural flavors without overpowering them.
Dish 4
Sweet tarwi pudding
For those who prefer sweet treats, tarwi pudding offers an interesting twist on traditional desserts.
Cooked tarwi beans are blended into a smooth consistency with sugar or honey for sweetness.
Vanilla extract adds depth to this dessert option that can be enjoyed warm or chilled.
Dish 5
Crispy tarwi chips
Tarwi chips provide another way to relish this versatile bean in snack form.
The beans are sliced thinly and fried until crispy, much like potato chips.
They can be seasoned with various spices, depending on preference.
These chips are a great alternative to regular snacks, providing the nutritional benefits of tarwi.