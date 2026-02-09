Have you tried this traditional Gujarati sweet dish yet?

Mohanthaal, a traditional Gujarati sweet dish, is a delicious breakfast option. Made with gram flour, sugar, ghee, and cardamom, this dish is rich in flavor and texture. Its nutty taste comes from the roasted gram flour, and the aromatic spices make it even more appealing. Mohanthaal is not just a treat for your taste buds but also a glimpse into the culinary heritage of Gujarat .

#1 Ingredients that make Mohanthaal unique The main ingredients of mohanthaal are gram flour, sugar, ghee, and cardamom. The gram flour is roasted to perfection, giving it a rich flavor. Sugar adds sweetness while ghee gives it a smooth texture. Cardamom adds an aromatic touch that makes the dish even more delightful. Together, these ingredients create a harmonious blend that defines this traditional sweet.

#2 Preparation techniques for perfect Mohanthaal Preparing mohanthaal requires patience and skill. First, the gram flour is roasted on low flame until it turns golden brown. Then, sugar syrup is prepared by dissolving sugar in water and adding cardamom for flavor. The roasted flour is then mixed with the syrup and cooked until it attains a thick consistency. This careful preparation ensures the perfect texture and taste of the dish.

Advertisement

#3 Nutritional value of Mohanthaal While mohanthaal is primarily enjoyed for its taste, it also offers some nutritional benefits. Gram flour is rich in protein and fiber, making it a healthy option compared to other sweets made with refined flour. Ghee provides healthy fats that are good for the body when consumed in moderation. However, since mohanthaal contains sugar, it should be enjoyed as an occasional treat rather than a daily breakfast item.

Advertisement