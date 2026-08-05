Love jackfruit? Don't miss these Karnataka specialities

Halasina hannu gojju is a famous sweet and tangy dish made from ripe jackfruit.

The dish is prepared by cooking ripe jackfruit with jaggery, tamarind, and spices such as mustard seeds and curry leaves.

The combination of flavors makes it a perfect accompaniment to rice or as a standalone snack.

This dish highlights how ripe jackfruit can be transformed into something delicious with the right ingredients.