Love jackfruit? Don't miss these Karnataka specialities
What's the story
Karnataka's jackfruit dishes are a delicious way to explore the region's culinary diversity. These dishes highlight the versatility of jackfruit, which is a staple in many parts of India. From savory to sweet, these recipes give an insight into Karnataka's traditional cooking methods, and local ingredients. Trying these dishes can be an exciting experience for anyone interested in regional Indian cuisine.
Dish 1
Ripe jackfruit delight: Halasina Hannu Gojju
Halasina hannu gojju is a famous sweet and tangy dish made from ripe jackfruit.
The dish is prepared by cooking ripe jackfruit with jaggery, tamarind, and spices such as mustard seeds and curry leaves.
The combination of flavors makes it a perfect accompaniment to rice or as a standalone snack.
This dish highlights how ripe jackfruit can be transformed into something delicious with the right ingredients.
Dish 2
Tender jackfruit curry: Kadle manoli
Kadle manoli is a savory curry made from tender raw jackfruit pieces.
The dish is prepared by cooking raw jackfruit with spices such as turmeric, chili powder, and coriander powder.
Coconut milk is usually added to make the curry rich and creamy.
The tender texture of the raw jackfruit makes it soak up the flavors well, making it a hearty meal when paired with rice or roti.
Dish 3
Sweet treat: Jackfruit obbattu
Jackfruit obbattu is a traditional sweet flatbread stuffed with ripe jackfruit pulp mixed with jaggery and cardamom powder.
The outer layer is made from wheat flour dough, rolled out thinly around the filling, before being cooked on a griddle until golden brown on both sides.
This sweet treat is often relished during festivals or special occasions in Karnataka households.
Dish 4
Spicy snack: Chakkakkuru mezhukkupuratti
Chakkakkuru mezhukkupuratti is a spicy stir-fry made from tender raw jackfruit seeds.
These seeds are sauteed with spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies.
This dish is a great example of how simple ingredients can be turned into a flavorful dish.
It goes well with rice or as a standalone snack, showcasing the versatility of jackfruit seeds in Karnataka's cuisine.