5 lentil-based recipes you'll love

Versatile and nutritious, lentils can be cooked into a number of dishes perfect for any meal. Rich in protein, fiber, and other nutrients, lentils make for a great meal option. Whether you want to whip up a hearty breakfast, a light lunch, or a wholesome dinner, lentils can steal the show. Here are some tempting lentil-based recipes to inspire your culinary adventures.

Dish 1 Spicy lentil soup delight Spicy lentil soup is just what you need to warm up on a chilly day. Saute onions, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until fragrant. Into the pot, add diced tomatoes and red lentils along with vegetable broth. Season with cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder to spice it up. Let it simmer until the lentils are tender. Garnish with fresh cilantro before serving this comforting bowl of goodness.

Dish 2 Savory lentil salad bowl A savory lentil salad makes for a refreshing lunch option. Cook green or brown lentils till tender but not mushy. Toss them with chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, and parsley in a large bowl. Dress the salad with olive oil and lemon juice dressing seasoned with salt and pepper to taste. This vibrant salad is filling as well as nutritious.

Dish 3 Creamy lentil curry feast Creamy lentil curry makes for an indulgent dinner choice that goes beautifully with rice or flatbread. Start by cooking onions in coconut oil till golden brown; add minced garlic followed by curry paste of your choice-red or yellow works here-and stir briefly before adding cooked red or yellow split peas along with coconut milk into the mix; let everything simmer gently till flavors meld beautifully.