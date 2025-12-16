Tennis player? These exercises can improve your flexibility

Tennis is a game that requires a lot of agility, speed, and flexibility. While most players focus on improving their speed and agility, flexibility is often neglected. However, flexibility is important for tennis players to avoid injuries and perform better. By adding certain exercises to their routine, players can improve their flexibility and improve their game. Here are five exercises that can help tennis players improve their flexibility.

Tip 1 Dynamic lunges with twist Dynamic lunges with a twist are great for warming up the lower body, while also improving the core's flexibility. Start by stepping forward into a lunge position with one leg, making sure your knee doesn't go past your toes. As you lunge, twist your torso towards the forward leg, holding the position for a second before returning to the starting position. Repeat on both sides for ten reps each.

Tip 2 Standing quadriceps stretch The standing quadriceps stretch targets the front of your thigh, an important area for tennis players who make quick sprints and changes in direction. Stand on one foot and pull your other heel towards your glutes with your hand, keeping your knees close together. Hold onto something stable if needed for balance. Hold the stretch for twenty seconds before switching legs.

Tip 3 Seated hamstring stretch The seated hamstring stretch helps improve flexibility in the back of your thighs, which is important for your overall mobility on the court. Sit with one leg extended straight out and the other bent so that its sole rests against the inner thigh of the extended leg. Reach forward towards your toes on the extended leg while keeping your back straight. Hold this position for twenty seconds before switching legs.

Tip 4 Butterfly stretch The butterfly stretch is ideal for opening up hips, an area that is heavily used during tennis matches. Sit with soles of both feet touching each other and knees bent outwards like butterfly wings. Gently press down on knees using elbows or hands until you feel a mild stretch in hips. Hold this position for fifteen seconds.