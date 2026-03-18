What are tepary beans?

Tepary beans, a drought-resistant legume, are becoming increasingly popular in African vegetarian cuisine. These tiny beans are packed with nutrients and can be used in a variety of dishes. Their adaptability makes them a perfect addition to traditional recipes, adding flavor and nutrition. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that use tepary beans, highlighting their versatility and the rich culinary heritage of the continent.

Dish 1 Tepary bean stew with vegetables Tepary bean stew is a hearty dish that combines the earthy flavor of the beans with fresh vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and spinach. The stew is usually seasoned with spices like cumin and coriander to enhance its taste. This dish is not just filling but also offers a good amount of protein and fiber, making it an ideal choice for those looking for nutritious meals.

Dish 2 Spicy tepary bean salad A spicy tepary bean salad is prepared by mixing cooked tepary beans with chopped tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. The salad is dressed with lemon juice and olive oil for a tangy kick. Adding chili peppers gives it a spicy twist for those who love heat in their food. This refreshing salad can be served as a side or main course.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Tepary bean pilaf with rice Tepary bean pilaf is a delicious one-pot dish that mixes rice with cooked tepary beans and aromatic spices such as turmeric and cardamom. The result is a fragrant meal that goes well with any vegetarian diet. The combination of rice and beans makes it a complete protein source, ideal for anyone looking to balance their nutrition.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Traditional African tepary bean soup A traditional African tepary bean soup is prepared by simmering the beans with local vegetables such as okra or sweet potatoes. The soup is flavored with herbs like thyme or bay leaves for depth of flavor. It makes for a comforting meal on chilly days while offering essential vitamins from its vegetable content.