Thailand's most gorgeous waterfalls: A list
What's the story
Thailand is famous for its beautiful beaches and busy markets, but it also has some hidden waterfalls that are just waiting to be explored. These secret spots give you a chance to escape the crowded tourist trails and enjoy the serenity of nature. Each waterfall has its own charm and beauty, making it a perfect destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers alike.
Erawan
Erawan Falls: A multi-tiered wonder
Located in Erawan National Park, Erawan Falls is famous for its stunning seven-tiered structure.
Each level has its own swimming area with crystal-clear waters, perfect for a refreshing dip.
The park also has hiking trails that lead you through lush forests, and offer opportunities to spot wildlife.
The best time to visit is during the dry season when water flow is at its peak.
Huai Mae
Huai Mae Khamin Waterfall: A tranquil retreat
Huai Mae Khamin Waterfall is another gem tucked away in the remote areas of Kanchanaburi Province.
This waterfall has seven tiers, each cascading into turquoise pools ideal for swimming or relaxing by the water's edge.
The surrounding jungle provides an ideal backdrop for photography enthusiasts looking to capture its natural beauty.
Namtok Phlio
Namtok Phlio National Park: A serene escape
Namtok Phlio National Park is home to Phlio Waterfall, which is famous for its picturesque setting among dense vegetation.
Unlike other waterfalls in Thailand, Phlio has a constant flow of water throughout the year, making it an ideal spot to visit anytime.
The park also has walking trails that lead you through diverse ecosystems, from mangroves to dry forests.
Klong Phanom
Klong Phanom National Park: A hidden gem
Klong Phanom National Park features several lesser-known waterfalls, including Klong Phanom Waterfall.
The park's dense forests provide a peaceful environment, away from the hustle and bustle of tourists found at more popular destinations like Krabi or Phuket islands.
Visitors can hike along trails leading through tropical rainforests while enjoying views over cascading waters below them.