This clever outfit formula can upgrade your fashion game
What's the story
The "7-point rule of fashion" is gaining popularity. This new trick makes choosing outfits a whole lot easier, enabling people to put together chic looks with just what they have.
The trick gives a point value to every clothing item and accessory, depending on how simple or statement-y it is.
For example, basic pieces like a plain tee or classic jeans are one point each.
Scoring system
Statement pieces score higher in fashion's point system
In contrast to basic items, statement pieces like bold prints, funky boots, or a striking silk scarf get two points.
Fashion blogger Stephanie Conklin recently suggested on Medium that the perfect outfit typically earns around seven or eight points, noting that it should never fall below six or exceed 10.
Outfits with more than seven or eight points may be considered too busy or flashy according to this scoring system.
Outfit examples
Examples of outfits following the 7-point rule
A basic outfit that follows the "7-point rule" could be a simple white tee, jeans, and sneakers combo, which would score three points.
To elevate this look while still following the rules, one could keep the white tee and sneakers but swap regular jeans for a flashier pair with grommets (two points), add some gold jewelry (one point), and finish off with statement sunglasses (one point).
This ensemble would total seven or eight points.
Fashion strategy
The 7-point rule: A tool to combat decision fatigue
The "7-point rule" isn't a strict rule but a flexible strategy for those looking to take back control in chaotic times.
Many people are embracing Steve Jobs-style "uniforms," neutral palettes and repetition, to combat decision fatigue.
Career coach Amanda Augustine told Fortune that "making seemingly small changes to your work routine — like establishing a standard work uniform — can lead to significant gains in brain space over time."
Origin
The fashion rule with unknown roots
The origin of this fashion rule remains unclear, but TikTok has revived its popularity among stylists and influencers.
It's now seen as a modern style tip, much like Coco Chanel's classic advice to remove one accessory before heading out.
Simple yet impactful, it offers a fresh approach to achieving effortless elegance.