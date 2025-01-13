The hearty health of hazelnuts: A unsung elixir
What's the story
Hazelnuts, the unsung heroes of the nut world, are a nutritional powerhouse.
Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they boast a plethora of health benefits. Think heart health, diabetes control, and more.
This article explores the many reasons why you should go nuts for hazelnuts. Read on to discover how they can help you lead a healthier life.
Nutritional profile
A treasure trove of nutrients
Hazelnuts are packed with nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats.
A single one-ounce (approximately 28 grams) serving provides more than 20% of the Recommended Daily Intake (RDI) for vitamin E and a healthy dose of dietary fiber.
Their high antioxidant content fights oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.
Cardiovascular benefits
Heart Health Hero
Adding hazelnuts to your diet can lead to a notable positive impact on heart health.
Studies show that hazelnuts have the ability to lower harmful LDL cholesterol levels while preserving or even increasing beneficial HDL cholesterol.
This is primarily attributed to their high content of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, including vitamin E, which play a crucial role in preventing damage to arteries.
Glycemic control
Blood sugar balancer
Hazelnuts can also contribute to blood sugar regulation.
Their low glycemic index (GI) ensures minimal contribution to post-meal blood sugar spikes.
Plus, the healthy fats found in hazelnuts enhance insulin sensitivity.
This makes them a great snack for individuals with diabetes or anyone aiming to keep their blood sugar levels stable.
Healthy weight
Weight management wonder
Although high in calories, hazelnuts can actually support weight management because they are highly satiating.
Their protein, fiber, and healthy fat content work together to keep you feeling full and satisfied for longer, helping to prevent overeating and reduce overall calorie intake throughout the day.
Adding them to meals or snacks as part of a balanced diet can be a great strategy for reaching and maintaining a healthy weight.
Cooking tips
Culinary versatility
Hazelnuts have a knack for adding a crunch to both sweet and savory dishes.
Roast them to unlock that toasty, nutty goodness. They're fantastic in salads, baked treats, or sprinkled on oatmeal or yogurt for a satisfying crunch.
Whip up some hazelnut butter for a different spin. It's delicious with fruits like apples or bananas for a nutritious, energy-packed snack.