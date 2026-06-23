Mongolia is home to unique horse breeds

5 fascinating facts about Mongolian horse culture

By Vinita Jain 04:45 pm Jun 23, 202604:45 pm

What's the story

Mongolia is famous for its rich nomadic culture, and horses are at the heart of it. The animals are not just modes of transport but also an integral part of the Mongolian identity and heritage. Here are five fascinating aspects of Mongolian horse culture that highlight the deep-rooted connection between the people and their equine companions.