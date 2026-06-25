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Improve your balance with this side plank variation
The side plank with leg lift targets the obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis

Improve your balance with this side plank variation

By Vinita Jain
Jun 25, 2026
10:20 am
What's the story

The side plank with leg lift is a powerful exercise that can improve your balance and core strength. It adds an extra challenge to the traditional side plank by engaging more muscles, especially those in the hips and legs. This variation not only helps in building stability but also enhances coordination, endurance, and flexibility. Incorporating this exercise into your routine can lead to better posture and reduced risk of injuries.

Core focus

Strengthening core muscles

The side plank with leg lift targets the obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis. These muscles are essential for maintaining balance and stability during daily activities. By regularly performing this exercise, you can improve your core strength significantly. A stronger core supports your spine and reduces the risk of back pain.

Hip engagement

Enhancing hip stability

Adding a leg lift to the side plank works the hip abductors more than a standard side plank. These muscles are important for keeping your pelvis stable while walking or running. Strengthening them can improve your overall movement efficiency and decrease the chances of hip-related injuries.

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Coordination boost

Improving overall coordination

Performing a side plank with a leg lift requires coordination among multiple muscle groups. This coordination challenge helps improve neuromuscular control, which is essential for maintaining balance in various activities. As you practice this exercise regularly, you will notice an improvement in your ability to perform tasks that require precise movements.

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Endurance building

Increasing endurance levels

Holding a side plank with a leg lift demands endurance from both the core and lower body muscles. As you hold this position longer over time, these muscles adapt by becoming more resilient to fatigue. Increased endurance allows you to engage in physical activities for longer periods without feeling tired or losing form.

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