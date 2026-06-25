The side plank with leg lift targets the obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis

Improve your balance with this side plank variation

By Vinita Jain 10:20 am Jun 25, 202610:20 am

What's the story

The side plank with leg lift is a powerful exercise that can improve your balance and core strength. It adds an extra challenge to the traditional side plank by engaging more muscles, especially those in the hips and legs. This variation not only helps in building stability but also enhances coordination, endurance, and flexibility. Incorporating this exercise into your routine can lead to better posture and reduced risk of injuries.