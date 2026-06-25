Improve your balance with this side plank variation
What's the story
The side plank with leg lift is a powerful exercise that can improve your balance and core strength. It adds an extra challenge to the traditional side plank by engaging more muscles, especially those in the hips and legs. This variation not only helps in building stability but also enhances coordination, endurance, and flexibility. Incorporating this exercise into your routine can lead to better posture and reduced risk of injuries.
Core focus
Strengthening core muscles
The side plank with leg lift targets the obliques, rectus abdominis, and transverse abdominis. These muscles are essential for maintaining balance and stability during daily activities. By regularly performing this exercise, you can improve your core strength significantly. A stronger core supports your spine and reduces the risk of back pain.
Hip engagement
Enhancing hip stability
Adding a leg lift to the side plank works the hip abductors more than a standard side plank. These muscles are important for keeping your pelvis stable while walking or running. Strengthening them can improve your overall movement efficiency and decrease the chances of hip-related injuries.
Coordination boost
Improving overall coordination
Performing a side plank with a leg lift requires coordination among multiple muscle groups. This coordination challenge helps improve neuromuscular control, which is essential for maintaining balance in various activities. As you practice this exercise regularly, you will notice an improvement in your ability to perform tasks that require precise movements.
Endurance building
Increasing endurance levels
Holding a side plank with a leg lift demands endurance from both the core and lower body muscles. As you hold this position longer over time, these muscles adapt by becoming more resilient to fatigue. Increased endurance allows you to engage in physical activities for longer periods without feeling tired or losing form.