Visiting Portugal? Savor these authentic dishes
What's the story
Portugal's streets sing with the scent of breakfast treats that have survived the test of time.
These morning delights give an insight into the country's rich culinary heritage, with simple yet flavorful ingredients.
From sweet to savory bites, these street foods are not just meals but experiences that reflect Portugal's culture and history.
Here, we explore some timeless breakfast treats that continue to enchant locals and visitors alike.
Custard delight
Pasteis de nata: A sweet start
Pasteis de nata are iconic Portuguese custard tarts with a flaky crust and a creamy filling.
Hailing from Lisbon, the tarts have become a breakfast staple for the Portuguese.
Best enjoyed warm with a sprinkle of cinnamon or powdered sugar on top, they are available at most bakeries for about EUR1 each, offering an affordable taste of tradition.
Rice cake charm
Bolo de arroz: Rice cake simplicity
Bolo de arroz is a simple, yet satisfying rice cake that is often eaten with coffee in the morning.
Made mostly from rice flour, these cakes are light in texture and mildly sweet.
They come neatly wrapped in paper sleeves and are available at local bakeries for EUR0.80 each.
Their simplicity is what makes them a favorite among those looking for a quick breakfast option.
Bread tradition
Pao com manteiga: Bread and butter classic
Though Pao com manteiga is as simple as it sounds—bread served with butter—it occupies a special position in Portuguese breakfasts.
The bread is typically freshly baked on a daily basis, giving a crisp crust and soft interior that goes beautifully with creamy butter.
This timeless classic is available at cafes across Portugal for about EUR1 to EUR2.
Cheese pastry treats
Queijadas: Cheese pastry indulgence
Sintra's famous Queijadas are small cheese pastries that combine the flavor of cheese, sugar, eggs, and cinnamon in thin pastry shells.
These rich, sweet delicacies offer the best of both worlds in every bite.
Usually available for about EUR1 each from local patisseries, queijadas are an irresistible morning snack.