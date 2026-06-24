Traditionally, kolams are made using rice flour

Kolam patterns: A harvest festival tradition in India

By Vinita Jain 02:21 pm Jun 24, 202602:21 pm

What's the story

Kolam patterns are an integral part of harvest festivals in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu. These intricate designs are drawn on the ground using rice flour and other natural materials. They are believed to bring prosperity and good fortune to homes. During harvest festivals, kolams take on special significance as they symbolize abundance and gratitude for the bountiful crops. The tradition is not just an art form but also a cultural expression that binds communities together.