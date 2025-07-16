5 health benefits of marama beans
Native to the arid regions of Africa, marama beans are garnering attention for their potential health benefits. The beans aren't just a source of nutrition but also provide a range of benefits that remain largely unexplored. Loaded with the goodness of essential nutrients, marama beans can prove to be a valuable addition to diets looking for plant-based protein and other health-promoting compounds. Here's what you need to know about these uniquely nutritious beans.
Nutrient powerhouse
Rich source of plant-based protein
Marama beans also make an excellent source of plant-based protein, which is ideal for anyone looking to up their protein intake without depending on animal products. With some 30% protein content, they offer a whole lot more than the other legumes. The high protein content not only supports muscle growth and repair but also helps individuals on vegetarian or vegan diets.
Beneficial fats
High in healthy fats
These beans are packed with healthy fats that promote heart health and wellness. Nearly 40% of marama bean is fat, mostly unsaturated fats that are known to help reduce bad cholesterol levels. Including these fats in your diet can keep your heart healthy by promoting good cholesterol levels and reducing inflammation.
Mineral richness
Abundant in essential minerals
Marama beans are packed with essential minerals like magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc. Magnesium ensures proper nerve function and muscle relaxation; calcium is important for maintaining healthy bones; iron helps in transporting oxygen throughout the body; zinc is critical for immune function. Including marama beans in your meals can easily help meet your daily mineral intake.
Antioxidant benefits
Potential antioxidant properties
Research suggests that marama beans may have antioxidant properties because of certain bioactive compounds found in them. Antioxidants play an important role in neutralizing the harmful free radicals in the body, which may lower oxidative stress associated with chronic diseases such as cancer or heart disease over time, when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet plan comprising fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, etc.