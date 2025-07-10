How to survive harsh desert conditions 

If you are planning to survive in the African desert, it goes without saying that you need to know a thing or two about it. The harsh land can prove tough but with proper strategies, the adventurers can easily traverse through the sprawling areas. Here are five survival hacks that can help explorers cope with African deserts.

Water search Finding water sources In a desert, water is essential to survive. Search for signs of vegetation, it often indicates underground sources of water. Dry riverbeds may also have moisture beneath them. It is advisable to carry a portable filtration system to ensure any water you find is safe to drink. Further, you can collect morning dew using cloths or tarps to get small quantities of water.

Temperature control Managing temperature extremes Temperatures in a desert fluctuate drastically from day to night. To beat the heat during the day, wear light-colored clothes and cover your head to avoid sunburns. At night, temperatures dip drastically so carrying a thermal blanket or sleeping bag is a must to keep your body warm.

Navigation skills Navigating without landmarks In the vast expanses of deserts, lack of clear landmarks makes it extremely difficult to navigate. Carrying a compass or a GPS device becomes paramount to find accurate direction. Further, learning to observe the sun's position at different times can be invaluable for determining cardinal directions when electronic devices are not an option. This skill comes in handy for adventurers looking to cross these difficult terrains safely.

Energy conservation Conserving energy efficiently In the extreme conditions of deserts, energy conservation becomes extremely important, as resources are limited. It's advisable to walk slowly and take regular breaks, particularly when the sun is at its zenith, to avoid fatigue and dehydration. Plan strenuous activities for early morning or late afternoon, as they provide cooler temperatures, making it easier to conserve energy and stay hydrated.