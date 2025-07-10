How to survive harsh desert conditions
What's the story
If you are planning to survive in the African desert, it goes without saying that you need to know a thing or two about it. The harsh land can prove tough but with proper strategies, the adventurers can easily traverse through the sprawling areas. Here are five survival hacks that can help explorers cope with African deserts.
Water search
Finding water sources
In a desert, water is essential to survive. Search for signs of vegetation, it often indicates underground sources of water. Dry riverbeds may also have moisture beneath them. It is advisable to carry a portable filtration system to ensure any water you find is safe to drink. Further, you can collect morning dew using cloths or tarps to get small quantities of water.
Temperature control
Managing temperature extremes
Temperatures in a desert fluctuate drastically from day to night. To beat the heat during the day, wear light-colored clothes and cover your head to avoid sunburns. At night, temperatures dip drastically so carrying a thermal blanket or sleeping bag is a must to keep your body warm.
Navigation skills
Navigating without landmarks
In the vast expanses of deserts, lack of clear landmarks makes it extremely difficult to navigate. Carrying a compass or a GPS device becomes paramount to find accurate direction. Further, learning to observe the sun's position at different times can be invaluable for determining cardinal directions when electronic devices are not an option. This skill comes in handy for adventurers looking to cross these difficult terrains safely.
Energy conservation
Conserving energy efficiently
In the extreme conditions of deserts, energy conservation becomes extremely important, as resources are limited. It's advisable to walk slowly and take regular breaks, particularly when the sun is at its zenith, to avoid fatigue and dehydration. Plan strenuous activities for early morning or late afternoon, as they provide cooler temperatures, making it easier to conserve energy and stay hydrated.
Shelter construction
Building shelter from natural materials
In the African deserts, constructing shelters from natural materials like rocks and shrubs is a must. These shelters protect against sandstorms and intense sunlight at noon, when UV rays are strongest. Not only does this method of using the desert's resources for shelter provide a reprieve from the harsh weather, but it also ensures adventurers are safeguarded against the extreme conditions prevalent during midday hours.