Thepla: A Gujarati dish loved worldwide

Thepla originated in Gujarat as a travel-friendly snack for long journeys.

Prepared with whole wheat flour, yogurt, turmeric, and chili powder, it was a staple for travelers.

The addition of fenugreek leaves gave it a distinct flavor and nutritional value.

Traditionally rolled out thin and cooked on a tava until golden brown, thepla was easy to carry and could be eaten with or without accompaniments.