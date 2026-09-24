New to health podcasts? Listen to these
What's the story
Health podcasts are a great way to learn about wellness, fitness, and nutrition on the go. For beginners, they provide an easy way to get started with health and fitness. Here are five beginner-friendly health podcasts that cover everything from mental health to physical fitness. They are informative, engaging, and perfect for anyone wanting to live a healthier life.
#1
'The Model Health Show' with Shawn Stevenson
The Model Health Show, hosted by Shawn Stevenson, is a comprehensive podcast that covers topics ranging from nutrition to sleep and exercise.
The show features interviews with experts in the field of health and wellness.
Listeners can learn about the science behind healthy living in an easy-to-understand manner.
This podcast is perfect for those who want to get a holistic view of health.
#2
'Feel Better Live More' with Dr Rangan Chatterjee
Dr. Rangan Chatterjee's Feel Better Live More focuses on simple lifestyle changes that can improve your well-being.
Each episode features practical tips on how to enhance energy levels, improve mood, and boost immunity.
Dr. Chatterjee's approach is all about making small changes that lead to big results over time. It is ideal for beginners looking for sustainable habits.
#3
'The Happiness Lab' with Dr Laurie Santos
The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos explores the science of happiness and well-being.
Through research-backed insights and real-life stories, the podcast teaches listeners how to lead a happier life.
Dr. Santos also debunks common myths about happiness and shares practical strategies to improve mental health.
This podcast is ideal for anyone who wants to understand the psychology behind happiness and learn ways to build a more fulfilling life.
#4
'FoundMyFitness' with Dr Rhonda Patrick
Hosted by Dr. Rhonda Patrick, FoundMyFitness provides deep dives into topics such as nutrition, exercise physiology, and aging.
The podcast features expert interviews that explore the latest research in these areas.
While the content can get technical at times, Dr. Patrick's explanations make complex concepts accessible to beginners interested in the science behind health.
#5
'The Rich Roll Podcast'
The Rich Roll Podcast is hosted by ultra-endurance athlete Rich Roll, who shares his journey from overcoming addiction to embracing a plant-based lifestyle.
The podcast features conversations with guests from various backgrounds who share their insights on fitness, nutrition, spirituality, and personal growth.
Rich's story serves as an inspiration while providing valuable lessons on resilience and transformation.