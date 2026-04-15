These Indian hill stations aren't as great as projected

India's hill stations are a favorite among travelers looking for a break from the heat. But some of these destinations have become too overrated, with too many tourists and commercialism. Here's a look at some of the most overrated Indian hill stations that may not be worth your time anymore. From overcrowding to lack of authentic experiences, these places may not be as charming as they once were.

#1 Shimla: A crowded commercial hub Once known for its colonial charm and pleasant weather, Shimla has now turned into a crowded commercial hub. The Mall Road is always crowded with tourists, leaving little space to enjoy the surroundings. The prices of everything from hotels to food have skyrocketed due to the demand. While Shimla still has some historical sites, its natural beauty is marred by pollution and overcrowding.

#2 Manali: More traffic than tranquility Manali was once a peaceful retreat amidst snow-capped mountains. Today, it is more traffic than tranquility. The rise in tourist inflow has led to traffic jams on the narrow roads, making it hard to explore the region. The local markets are filled with similar souvenirs, leaving little room for unique finds. While adventure activities are plenty, those looking for peace might be disappointed.

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#3 Darjeeling: Tea gardens overshadowed by tourism Darjeeling's tea gardens are famous worldwide, but tourism has overshadowed them. The once-quiet town is now filled with hotels and shops catering to tourists' every need. The famous toy train rides are often packed, leaving long waits for short journeys. While you can still find some quiet spots, the overall experience is marred by commercialization.

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