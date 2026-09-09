Add these kohlrabi dishes to your menu
What's the story
Kohlrabi, a versatile vegetable, is slowly becoming popular for its unique taste and texture. With its crisp texture and mild flavor, it can be used in a number of dishes, making it the perfect ingredient for vegetarian meals. Here are five innovative kohlrabi dishes that will add a refreshing twist to your vegetarian menu. Each dish highlights the vegetable's versatility and can be easily made at home.
Dish 1
Kohlrabi slaw with citrus dressing
Kohlrabi slaw is a refreshing take on the classic coleslaw.
The thinly sliced kohlrabi is combined with carrots and cabbage, and tossed in a tangy citrus dressing of lemon juice and orange zest.
This dish is perfect as a side or light lunch option.
The citrus dressing adds brightness to the natural sweetness of the kohlrabi, making it an appealing choice for those looking for something different.
Dish 2
Roasted kohlrabi chips
For a healthy snack option, try roasted kohlrabi chips.
Simply slice the kohlrabi thinly, toss with olive oil and seasonings like salt and pepper, and roast until crispy.
These chips make for an excellent alternative to regular potato chips, offering a lower-calorie option without compromising on taste.
You can experiment with different spices like paprika or garlic powder to customize the flavor profile.
Dish 3
Kohlrabi noodles stir-fry
Kohlrabi noodles stir-fry is an innovative way to enjoy this vegetable while keeping it low-carb.
Spiralize kohlrabi into noodle-like shapes, and stir-fry them with vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas in soy sauce or tamari for flavoring.
This dish provides the same satisfaction as traditional noodle dishes but with fewer carbs.
Dish 4
Creamy kohlrabi soup
A creamy kohlrabi soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm, yet nutritious.
Cook sliced kohlrabi with onions until soft, then blend them into a smooth consistency with vegetable broth and coconut milk or cream alternatives for richness without dairy products.
Season with herbs like thyme or rosemary for added depth of flavor.
Dish 5
Kohlrabi pesto pasta salad
Kohlrabi pesto pasta salad combines fresh basil pesto with grated Parmesan, pine nuts or walnuts, and finely minced garlic.
Blend the ingredients using a mortar and pestle or food processor.
Toss the pesto with cooked pasta, such as fusilli, and diced raw kohlrabi. Mix well to distribute the ingredients evenly.
Serve chilled at gatherings, parties, picnics, or barbecues.