Add these kohlrabi dishes to your menu

Kohlrabi slaw is a refreshing take on the classic coleslaw.

The thinly sliced kohlrabi is combined with carrots and cabbage, and tossed in a tangy citrus dressing of lemon juice and orange zest.

This dish is perfect as a side or light lunch option.

The citrus dressing adds brightness to the natural sweetness of the kohlrabi, making it an appealing choice for those looking for something different.