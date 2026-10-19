5 immunity-boosting mushrooms to add to your diet
What's the story
Monsoon brings a host of health challenges, particularly with the rise of infections and illnesses. However, nature provides us with some potent solutions in the form of mushrooms. These fungi have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to boost immunity and overall health. Here are five immunity-boosting mushrooms that can help you stay healthy during the monsoon season.
Tip 1
Reishi mushroom: The immunity powerhouse
Reishi mushroom, also known as Ganoderma lucidum, is famous for its immune-enhancing properties.
It contains beta-glucans that stimulate white blood cell production, strengthening the body's defense against pathogens.
Regular consumption of reishi can help reduce the frequency of colds and flu during monsoon.
Its anti-inflammatory properties also contribute to overall well-being by reducing inflammation-related ailments.
Tip 2
Shiitake mushrooms: Nutrient-rich fungi
Shiitake mushrooms are packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins B and D, selenium, and zinc. These nutrients are crucial for maintaining a healthy immune system.
Shiitake mushrooms also contain lentinans, which are polysaccharides known to enhance immune response by activating T-cells and natural killer cells.
Adding shiitake mushrooms to your diet can provide a significant boost to your immunity during monsoon.
Tip 3
Maitake mushrooms: Immune system support
Maitake mushrooms are famous for their ability to enhance the activity of immune cells, such as macrophages and natural killer cells.
They are rich in beta-glucans that stimulate the production of cytokines, important for combating infections.
Including maitake mushrooms in your diet can help you fight off common illnesses during the rainy season.
Tip 4
Chaga mushroom: Antioxidant-rich fungus
Chaga mushroom is loaded with antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress in the body.
This stress can weaken the immune system over time.
The high levels of beta-glucans and polyphenols in chaga also help regulate immune responses effectively.
Drinking chaga tea or adding it as a supplement can be beneficial for boosting immunity during monsoon months.
Tip 5
Cordyceps: Energy-boosting immune enhancer
Cordyceps is known for increasing energy levels, while enhancing immunity at the same time.
It does so by increasing ATP production (adenosine triphosphate), which is essential for cellular energy transfer within our bodies.
Cordyceps also improves oxygen utilization, leading to better endurance and stamina.
This makes it an excellent choice when dealing with fatigue-related issues commonly faced during rainy seasons.