5 overrated islands in the Philippines you can skip
What's the story
The Philippines is famous for its beautiful islands, but not all of them are worth the hype. Some of these islands are overrun by tourists and commercialization, making them less appealing to those looking for a more authentic experience. Here, we take a look at five such overrated islands in the Philippines that you may want to skip on your next trip.
#1
Boracay: A crowded paradise
Boracay is famous for its white sandy beaches and vibrant nightlife. However, the island has become extremely crowded with tourists all year round.
The overpopulation has led to environmental degradation and higher prices for accommodation and services.
If you're looking for a peaceful getaway, Boracay may not be the best choice, as it can get quite chaotic during peak seasons.
#2
Cebu: Beyond the tourist traps
Cebu is famous for its historical sites and beautiful waterfalls, but it has become a victim of its own popularity.
The island is often crowded with tourists flocking to the same attractions.
The heavy traffic and commercialism can take away from the experience of exploring Cebu's natural beauty.
If you want to avoid crowds, consider visiting other less popular destinations in the Visayas region.
#3
Palawan: More than just El Nido
Palawan is often hailed as one of the best islands in the world, but its fame has come at a price.
While El Nido and Coron are stunning, they are also packed with tourists during peak seasons.
The influx of visitors has led to higher prices and overbooked accommodations, making it hard to enjoy these places fully.
Exploring lesser-known areas in Palawan might give you a more tranquil experience.
#4
Batanes: A Costly Venture
Batanes is famous for its stunning landscapes and unique culture, but it also comes with a hefty price tag.
The remote archipelago is expensive to get to, with limited flights and high accommodation costs.
While the natural beauty of Batanes is unparalleled, budget travelers may find it difficult to justify the expense when compared to other Philippine destinations.
#5
Siargao: Surfing or bust
Siargao has become synonymous with surfing thanks to its *Cloud Nine* waves.
But beyond surfing, there is not much else to do on this island, which has become increasingly commercialized.
With resorts popping up everywhere, the island's charm is lost beneath a veneer of luxury tourism.
For non-surfers or those seeking variety, Siargao may not offer enough beyond its wave-riding reputation.