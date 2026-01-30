These habits can improve your smartphone battery life

In today's digital age, smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. However, the constant use of these devices can lead to rapid battery drain. By adopting certain habits, you can significantly improve your smartphone's battery life. These practices are simple yet effective in ensuring that your device remains functional throughout the day without frequent recharging. Here are five practical habits to enhance your smartphone's battery longevity.

Tip 1 Adjust screen brightness One of the biggest battery hogs is screen brightness. By keeping it on auto-brightness or lowering it manually, you can save a lot of power. This way, the screen adjusts to the surroundings, and you don't have to keep it unnecessarily bright when indoors or in low-light conditions.

Tip 2 Limit background app activity Apps running in the background can drain your battery by fetching data and sending notifications. Limiting background activity for non-essential apps can save a lot of power. You can do this by going to settings and restricting background data usage for certain apps, ensuring they only work when opened.

Tip 3 Use battery saver mode Most smartphones come with a built-in battery saver mode that reduces performance and limits certain features to extend battery life. Activating this mode when your battery is running low can help keep your phone operational longer by curtailing non-essential functions and conserving energy.

Tip 4 Manage location services Location services are a major contributor to battery drain, especially when used continuously by various apps. To counter this, you should review which apps need location access and set them to only use it while in use instead of always. This way, you can significantly reduce unnecessary power consumption, helping your smartphone's battery last longer.