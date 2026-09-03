Give thin hair a fuller look with braids
What's the story
Braiding is a great way to add volume and texture to thin hair. Not only does it make your hair look fuller, but it also gives you a break from styling it every day. With the right techniques, you can make your hair look thicker and more voluminous. Here are some braiding techniques that can help you achieve that.
Technique 1
The French braid illusion
The French braid illusion is all about creating the appearance of thicker hair by incorporating small sections from the sides.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and take a small section from the front on one side.
Divide it into three parts, and begin braiding while adding small sections from each side as you go along.
This technique lifts the roots and gives an illusion of volume.
Technique 2
Fishtail braid for texture
The fishtail braid is another great way to add texture to thin hair.
To do this, divide your hair into two equal sections.
Take a small piece from the outside of one section, and cross it over to the other side.
Alternate crossing small pieces over until you reach the end of your hair.
This intricate pattern adds dimension and makes your hair look fuller.
Technique 3
Dutch braid volume boost
The Dutch braid, also known as the inverted French braid, is a great way to add volume at the roots.
Unlike traditional braids, where strands are crossed over each other on top, the Dutch braid crosses them underneath.
This technique lifts the braid away from the scalp, giving an instant volume boost at the roots.
Technique 4
Box braids for fullness
Box braids are perfect for adding volume and length to thin hair.
By dividing your hair into small square sections and braiding each one tightly from root to tip, you create a fuller appearance all over.
These braids can be worn for weeks without needing much maintenance, making them ideal for those looking for long-lasting volume enhancement without daily styling efforts.