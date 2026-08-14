From saag paneer to spanakopita: 5 spinach dishes to try
What's the story
Spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious leafy greens, which is why it is a staple in so many cuisines around the world. Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, spinach can be used in a variety of dishes to boost nutrition and flavor. Here are five global spinach dishes that highlight the diversity of this humble green.
Indian classic
Saag paneer delight
Saag paneer is a famous Indian dish that combines spinach with soft cheese cubes called paneer.
The dish is usually spiced with cumin, coriander, and garam masala to give it a rich flavor.
Saag paneer is usually relished with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti.
The creamy texture of paneer goes well with the earthy taste of spinach, making it a favorite among many.
Greek pastry
Spanakopita's flaky layers
Spanakopita is a traditional Greek pastry made with layers of phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta cheese.
This savory pie is baked until golden brown and crispy on the outside, while remaining tender inside.
Spanakopita can be served as an appetizer or main course, and is often accompanied by yogurt or tzatziki sauce for added flavor.
Italian comfort
Italian gnocchi alla spinach
Gnocchi alla spinach is an Italian dish featuring potato dumplings tossed in a sauce made from fresh spinach, garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese.
The lightness of the gnocchi complements the robust flavors of the sauce perfectly.
This dish can be enjoyed on its own or paired with a simple side salad for a complete meal.
Persian delight
Persian borani esfenaj
Borani esfenaj is a Persian dish that consists of cooked spinach mixed with yogurt and garlic.
This cold appetizer or side dish is creamy, yet refreshing at the same time.
It is usually served chilled alongside rice dishes or flatbreads like lavash bread.
The combination of yogurt's tanginess with the natural sweetness of cooked spinach makes it unique.
Korean side dish
Korean sigeumchi namul
Sigeumchi namul is a Korean side dish prepared by blanching fresh spinach leaves briefly before seasoning them with sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, salt, and sesame seeds.
This simple preparation method retains nutrients while enhancing the natural flavors of the greens themselves.
It makes them a perfect accompaniment to any meal, especially when served alongside other banchan (Korean side dishes).