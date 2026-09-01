Strengthen your core with wall sits
What's the story
Wall sits are an amazing exercise to build core strength and stability. The static move works on multiple muscle groups, particularly the core, while also improving endurance. By adding wall sits to your workout routine, you can improve your posture and balance. Here are five effective ways to do wall sits to strengthen your core and enhance overall fitness.
Tip 1
Perfecting the form
Proper form is essential for getting the most out of wall sits.
Stand with your back against a wall, feet shoulder-width apart, and slightly forward.
Slide down until your knees are at a right angle, keeping them above your ankles.
Your back should be flat against the wall, and your shoulders relaxed.
This position engages your core muscles effectively.
Tip 2
Adding variations
To keep things interesting and challenge different muscle groups, try variations of the basic wall sit.
You can try single-leg wall sits, or add arm movements like reaching overhead or out to the sides.
These variations not only engage more muscles, but also improve coordination and balance.
Tip 3
Incorporating time intervals
Using time intervals can help you build endurance with wall sits.
Start with shorter intervals of 20 to 30 seconds, and gradually increase as you get stronger.
Aim for longer holds of up to one minute or more as your endurance improves.
Tracking progress with a timer can keep you motivated.
Tip 4
Using resistance bands
Adding resistance bands to your wall sit routine can amp up the intensity and work more muscles.
Loop a band around your thighs or ankles, and perform the exercise as usual.
The added resistance forces your muscles to work harder, improving strength and stability over time.
Tip 5
Combining with other exercises
For a complete workout routine, combine wall sits with other exercises that target different areas of the body, like planks or squats.
This combination ensures a balanced approach to fitness while still focusing on core strengthening through regular practice of wall sits as part of your regimen.