Thyme and tomatoes are the perfect flavor pair!
What's the story
Thyme and tomatoes are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. The aromatic herb and the juicy fruit (vegetable) complement each other perfectly, making them a must-have in any kitchen. Together, they make a versatile pair that can be used in a range of recipes. Here are five ways to use thyme and tomatoes to amp up your meals.
Dish 1
Fresh tomato salad with thyme
A fresh tomato salad with thyme is a simple, yet delicious way to enjoy the flavors of both ingredients.
Slice ripe tomatoes and toss them with olive oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, and fresh thyme leaves.
Let the mixture sit for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld before serving.
This salad makes for a refreshing side dish or light appetizer.
Dish 2
Thyme-infused tomato sauce
Creating a tomato sauce infused with thyme adds depth to pasta dishes or pizzas.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add chopped tomatoes, salt, pepper, and sprigs of fresh thyme.
Simmer until thickened, then remove the thyme sprigs before using the sauce on your favorite dishes.
Dish 3
Roasted tomatoes with thyme
Roasting tomatoes brings out their natural sweetness, while adding an earthy note from thyme.
Halve cherry or grape tomatoes, and place them on a baking sheet with olive oil, salt, pepper, and fresh thyme sprigs.
Roast at high heat until caramelized for an ideal side dish or topping for bruschetta.
Dish 4
Thyme-flavored tomato soup
A comforting bowl of tomato soup gets an aromatic twist with thyme.
Start by cooking onions and garlic in olive oil until translucent.
Add canned or fresh diced tomatoes, along with vegetable broth, salt, pepper, and several sprigs of fresh thyme.
Simmer until thickened, then blend for a smooth consistency, if desired.
Dish 5
Stuffed peppers with thyme-tomato sauce
Stuffed peppers filled with rice or quinoa make for a nutritious meal, topped off by a homemade sauce made from ripe tomatoes seasoned generously with dried oregano, basil, parsley, and thyme.
Cook these ingredients together over medium heat until softened, then pour over the prepared stuffed peppers before baking them in the oven until done.