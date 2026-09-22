These classic tie knots can sharpen your look
What's the story
A well-tied tie can elevate any outfit, giving it a touch of class and sophistication. For men, mastering the art of tying a tie is essential for formal occasions and professional settings. While there are many styles to choose from, some knots have stood the test of time due to their versatility and elegance. Here are five classic tie knots every man should know.
#1
The versatile four-in-hand knot
The four-in-hand knot is one of the most popular and easiest to tie. It is ideal for most occasions, be it a business meeting or a wedding.
The knot gives a slightly asymmetrical look, which is perfect for narrow collars.
Its simplicity makes it perfect for beginners, while its timeless style makes it a favorite among all.
#2
The elegant half-Windsor knot
The half-Windsor knot is a step up from the four-in-hand, giving a more polished appearance without being too complicated to tie.
This knot is perfect for medium spread collars and works well with most fabrics.
Its symmetrical design adds an element of sophistication, making it ideal for both professional and formal settings.
#3
The refined full Windsor knot
The full Windsor knot is known for its wide and triangular shape, making it ideal for spread or cutaway collars.
Although it takes more fabric than other knots, the full Windsor gives a regal touch to any outfit.
This knot is ideal for formal events where you want to make an impression.
#4
The stylish Pratt knot
The Pratt knot, also known as the Shelby knot, is versatile and stylish. It can be worn for both formal and casual occasions.
This medium-sized knot is symmetrical and works well with most collar types.
It gives you the best of both worlds: style and ease of tying.
#5
The unique bow tie knot
Bow ties are not just for black-tie events; they can also add a dash of personality to your wardrobe when worn correctly.
Learning how to tie a bow tie by hand instead of using pre-tied ones adds authenticity and charm to your look.
Bow ties are perfect for making a statement without saying a word.