5 health benefits of tigernut milk
What's the story
Tiger nut milk, a popular drink in Africa, is made from tiger nuts, which are not actually nuts but tubers. This creamy, dairy-free milk alternative is gaining popularity for its nutritional benefits. Rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, tiger nut milk serves as a healthy option for those looking to diversify their diet. Here are five health benefits of this unique beverage.
#1
Rich source of fiber
Tiger nut milk is an excellent source of dietary fiber, which is essential for maintaining digestive health.
The fiber content helps promote regular bowel movements and prevent constipation by adding bulk to the stool.
Consuming fiber-rich foods, like tiger nut milk, can also help you feel fuller for longer, which may aid in weight management.
#2
Supports heart health
The heart health benefits of tiger nut milk come from its high content of unsaturated fats.
These healthy fats help lower bad cholesterol levels and increase good cholesterol levels in the body.
Regular consumption of unsaturated fats can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by improving overall heart function and circulation.
#3
Boosts immune system
Tiger nuts are packed with vitamin E, an antioxidant that plays a key role in boosting the immune system.
Vitamin E protects cells from oxidative stress and damage by free radicals.
Drinking tiger nut milk regularly can help strengthen your body's natural defenses against infections and illnesses.
#4
Promotes bone health
Tiger nut milk is loaded with essential minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, both of which are important for maintaining strong bones and teeth.
Calcium is important for bone density, while magnesium helps with calcium absorption and bone formation processes.
Including this nutrient-rich beverage in your diet can help keep your bones healthy as you age.
#5
Aids blood sugar control
The resistant starch present in tiger nuts makes them a great option for people with diabetes or those trying to control their blood sugar levels.
Resistant starch acts like soluble fiber by slowing down digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, which helps stabilize blood sugar levels after meals without causing spikes or crashes commonly associated with high-carb diets.