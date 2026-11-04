5 pretty side bun hairstyles to upgrade your festive look
What's the story
The side bun is a classic hairstyle that never goes out of style. It is both elegant and practical, making it perfect for Indian occasions. Be it a wedding or a festival, the side bun can be styled in so many different ways to suit the occasion. Here are five timeless side bun hairstyles that will make you look effortlessly chic and sophisticated.
#1
Braided side bun elegance
The braided side bun is a perfect combination of intricate braids and a classy bun.
For this hairstyle, you can start by braiding a section of hair on one side of your head.
Once done, wrap the braid around the base of the bun to form a beautiful, secure hairstyle.
This one is perfect for adding texture and detail to your look, making it ideal for traditional events.
#2
Floral embellished side bun
Adding flowers to your side bun can make it even more beautiful.
Pick fresh or artificial flowers that go with your outfit's colors and theme.
Tuck them into your bun, or pin them around it for an added touch of elegance.
This hairstyle is perfect for daytime events or outdoor celebrations where you want to look fresh and vibrant.
#3
Sleek low side bun
The sleek low side bun is all about simplicity and sophistication.
Start by smoothing your hair back with a comb or brush, then gather it to one side at the nape of your neck.
Twist or coil the hair into a low bun, securing it with pins or an elastic band.
This streamlined look is ideal for formal occasions where understated elegance is key.
#4
Messy side bun with volume
For those who love volume and texture, the messy side bun is just the thing.
Tease the crown section of your hair before gathering it all to one side in a loose ponytail.
Twist this ponytail loosely around itself to form a messy bun, securing it with bobby pins as needed.
This playful, yet stylish, option works well for casual gatherings.
#5
Twisted side bun variation
The twisted side bun is all about creativity.
Start by dividing your hair into two sections on one side of your head.
Twist each section separately towards the back, then wrap them together into one cohesive twist around themselves.
Secure them at the end with pins or elastics.
This one is ideal if you want something unique, but not overly complicated.