Want a polished look? Try a side part hairstyle
What's the story
The side part hairstyle has been a classic choice for generations, providing a simple yet elegant look. It works with different hair types and lengths, making it a versatile choice for everyone. Whether you want to change your everyday style or get ready for a special occasion, the side part can give you the sophistication and charm you need. Here are some timeless side part hairstyles everyone must try.
Bob style
Sleek side part bob
The sleek side part bob is an ideal option for those with medium-length hair.
This style is all about straightening the hair and parting it deep on one side.
It gives a polished look, which is perfect for professional settings or formal events.
Using a flat iron can help achieve the smoothness required for this hairstyle, while a bit of serum can tame any flyaways.
Wavy look
Wavy side part
For those who love a bit of texture, the wavy side part is a great option. This hairstyle works best on long hair and adds volume and movement.
To get this look, use a curling iron or hot rollers to create soft waves, and then part your hair to the side.
A light mousse or styling cream can help maintain the waves throughout the day.
Short cut
Short textured cut with side part
A short textured cut with a side part is perfect for those who prefer low-maintenance hairstyles but do not want to compromise on style.
This look involves cutting hair short on the sides while keeping it slightly longer on top for styling flexibility.
Using pomade or wax can add texture and definition without weighing down your hair.
Layered style
Long layered hair with side part
Long layered hair with a side part gives you an elegant look that works for casual as well as formal occasions.
Layers add dimension and movement, while the side part adds sophistication.
Use round brushes while blow-drying to enhance volume in layers, and finish off with hairspray for hold without stiffness.