How to organize a literature-themed party
What's the story
Organizing a literature-themed brunch party can be an exciting way to bring book lovers together.
Such an affair lets guests step into the world of their favorite novels while relishing delectable vegetarian delicacies.
From choosing a theme based on a beloved book to making the ambience inviting, there are a few things to keep in mind while planning this unique event.
Here are some practical tips to host a memorable literature-themed brunch party.
Theme selection
Choose a captivating book theme
Choosing the right book theme is essential to set the tone of your brunch party.
Pick an all-time classic or a much-loved contemporary book that your guests will identify with.
Be it Pride and Prejudice or The Great Gatsby, ensure the book you choose gives you plenty of ideas for decor, menu items, and activities.
A well-chosen theme will engage attendees and give them infinite scope to unleash their creativity.
Atmosphere setup
Create inviting atmosphere with decor
Decorations are key to bringing your literature-themed brunch party alive.
Take inspiration from elements of the chosen book for decor, like vintage table settings or floral arrangements inspired by scenes from Little Women.
Include quotes from the novel in banners or place cards to make it more personal.
The aim is to create a setting that takes your guests into the world of the story.
Activity planning
Plan engaging literary activities
Involve some literary activities to make your brunch party even more fun and interactive for guests.
You can have a book discussion where guests talk about their favorite themes or characters from the chosen novel.
You can also have trivia games based on famous literary works or ask guests to dress up as their favorite characters for some added fun.
These will spark conversations and make your event more memorable.
Menu design
Design a themed vegetarian menu
Crafting a menu according to your literary theme adds authenticity to your event. And since vegetarianism is the best option for all, focus on the same.
Take inspiration from meals mentioned in Anne of Green Gables and serve homemade scones with jam. Or serve fresh fruit salads like garden picnics described in novels set during summer months.
Ensure each dish complements taste buds and theme seamlessly.
Invitation ideas
Send creative invitations inspired by books
Invitations set expectations before any gathering starts, so designing creative invites inspired by literature is essential to host such an event successfully.
Use imagery related directly back to some stories, like illustrations depicting iconic scenes, with clever wording alluding to plot points within chosen titles themselves.
This way, the guests will feel excited about attending even before they arrive.