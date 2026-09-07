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How to cultivate asafoetida at home
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How to cultivate asafoetida at home

By Simran Jeet
Sep 07, 2026
05:30 pm
What's the story

Cultivating asafoetida, the aromatic spice used in many cuisines, can be a rewarding experience. Although the plant is native to regions with dry climates, it can be cultivated in controlled environments. With the right conditions and care, you can grow asafoetida at home. Here are some practical tips to help you successfully cultivate this unique spice.

Location

Choosing the right location

Asafoetida needs a warm climate to grow. Pick a spot that gets plenty of sunlight throughout the day.

The soil should also be well-drained, as the plant cannot stand waterlogging.

If you live in a cooler climate, consider using pots so that you can move them indoors when required.

Soil prep

Soil preparation and planting

Prepare the soil by mixing sand with organic compost to improve drainage and nutrients.

Sow seeds about half an inch deep, and keep them spaced out to give each plant enough room to grow.

Water the seeds lightly after planting, but avoid overwatering.

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Watering

Watering and maintenance tips

Watering should be moderate, given that asafoetida doesn't require much water.

Let the top layer of soil dry out between watering sessions.

Mulching around the plants helps retain moisture, and suppress weeds.

Regularly check for pests and remove them manually or use organic methods if necessary.

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Harvesting

Harvesting asafoetida resin

Harvesting asafoetida resin involves cutting into the root of mature plants during the growing season.

The cut should be shallow enough not to damage the root completely.

After a few days, a white sap will ooze out from the cut, which can be collected by scraping it off gently with a clean tool.

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