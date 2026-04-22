How to make tiranga dosa at home

Tiranga dosa is a colorful, delicious, and healthy fusion breakfast that combines the flavors of South Indian cuisine with a twist. The tricolor dosa is made from rice and lentils and is colored with vegetables to make it visually appealing and nutritious. The three colors represent the three different flavors in the dish, making it an interesting option for those looking to try something different for breakfast.

Ingredients Ingredients for Tiranga Dosa The basic ingredients for tiranga dosa include rice, urad dal, and chana dal. For the green layer, spinach or coriander leaves are blended into the batter. For the white layer, plain batter without any added color is used. For the orange layer, carrots are blended into the batter. These ingredients not only add color but also enhance the nutritional value of the dosa.

Preparation Preparing the batter To prepare tiranga dosa batter, soak rice and lentils overnight. Grind them to a smooth paste with water as required. Divide this mixture into three portions. Add spinach puree to one portion for the green layer, carrot puree to another for the orange layer, and leave one portion plain for the white layer. Ferment as usual before cooking.

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Cooking tips Cooking tips for perfect dosas Heat a nonstick tawa or griddle on medium flame. Grease lightly with oil or ghee if desired. Pour a ladleful of each colored batter side by side on the hot surface in equal proportions to form three distinct sections. Cook until golden brown on both sides, flipping carefully using a spatula if needed.

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