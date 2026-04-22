How to make tiranga dosa at home
What's the story
Tiranga dosa is a colorful, delicious, and healthy fusion breakfast that combines the flavors of South Indian cuisine with a twist. The tricolor dosa is made from rice and lentils and is colored with vegetables to make it visually appealing and nutritious. The three colors represent the three different flavors in the dish, making it an interesting option for those looking to try something different for breakfast.
Ingredients
Ingredients for Tiranga Dosa
The basic ingredients for tiranga dosa include rice, urad dal, and chana dal. For the green layer, spinach or coriander leaves are blended into the batter. For the white layer, plain batter without any added color is used. For the orange layer, carrots are blended into the batter. These ingredients not only add color but also enhance the nutritional value of the dosa.
Preparation
Preparing the batter
To prepare tiranga dosa batter, soak rice and lentils overnight. Grind them to a smooth paste with water as required. Divide this mixture into three portions. Add spinach puree to one portion for the green layer, carrot puree to another for the orange layer, and leave one portion plain for the white layer. Ferment as usual before cooking.
Cooking tips
Cooking tips for perfect dosas
Heat a nonstick tawa or griddle on medium flame. Grease lightly with oil or ghee if desired. Pour a ladleful of each colored batter side by side on the hot surface in equal proportions to form three distinct sections. Cook until golden brown on both sides, flipping carefully using a spatula if needed.
Serving ideas
Serving suggestions
Tiranga dosas can be served hot with coconut chutney or sambar for added flavor. They make an excellent choice not just for breakfast, but also as a snack or light meal option throughout the day. Their vibrant appearance makes them appealing even to children who may be picky eaters otherwise.