Try these dishes with toasted sunflower seeds

A crunchy sunflower seed salad is a refreshing way to enjoy the seeds' nutty flavor.

Mix fresh greens like spinach or arugula with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and avocado for a colorful base.

Toss in some toasted sunflower seeds for added crunch, and sprinkle with lemon juice or balsamic vinaigrette for extra zest.

This salad makes for a light meal or side dish, packed with vitamins and minerals.