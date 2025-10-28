Spice up your meals with these fiery tofu dishes

Tofu is a versatile protein source that can be used in a number of dishes. For those who love spicy food, tofu can be transformed into a fiery delight with the right ingredients and techniques. Here are five spicy tofu dishes that will tantalize your taste buds and give you a new appreciation for this plant-based protein. Each dish has its own unique flavors and textures, making them perfect for anyone looking to spice up their meals.

Dish 1 Szechuan pepper tofu stir-fry Szechuan pepper tofu stir-fry is a bold dish that marries the numbing spice of Szechuan peppercorns with the soft texture of tofu. The dish is usually cooked with bell peppers, onions, and garlic, giving it a medley of flavors. The key to this dish is to cook it on high heat so that the ingredients retain their crunch while absorbing the spicy sauce.

Dish 2 Spicy Korean tofu stew Spicy Korean tofu stew, or sundubu jjigae, is a comforting bowl loaded with silken tofu and vegetables in a spicy broth. The stew is flavored with gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes), which gives it heat without overpowering other flavors. It's usually served bubbling hot in stone pots and can be customized with different vegetables or mushrooms for added texture.

Dish 3 Thai red curry tofu Thai red curry tofu is a creamy, spicy dish made with red curry paste, coconut milk, and firm tofu. The combination of aromatic spices like lemongrass and galangal makes for an exotic flavor profile that goes well with steamed rice or noodles. Adding fresh basil leaves at the end enhances its fragrance and gives it an authentic Thai touch.

Dish 4 Mapo tofu with chili oil Mapo tofu is a classic Chinese dish famous for its bold flavors from chili oil and fermented black beans. Soft cubes of tofu are cooked in this spicy sauce along with minced garlic and ginger for depth of flavor. This dish goes well with steamed rice as it balances out its intense heat.