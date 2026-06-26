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Tofu + spinach: The perfect iron-rich dish

By Simran Jeet 11:46 am Jun 26, 202611:46 am

What's the story

Tofu and spinach are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be used to make delicious, iron-rich dishes. Tofu, a soy-based protein, is loaded with essential amino acids and iron. Spinach, on the other hand, is famous for its high iron content and other nutrients. Together, they make a powerhouse of nutrition that can be easily added to your diet. Here are some ways to use them.