Wildlife lovers, you must explore these spots in Tokyo
What's the story
Tokyo is not just a bustling metropolis, but also a city with hidden wildlife spots that will give you a unique perspective of the city's natural beauty. Away from the crowded streets and towering buildings, these places let you experience the flora and fauna of the region. From lush parks to serene wetlands, Tokyo's wildlife spots are perfect for nature lovers wanting to explore the city's green side.
Ueno Park
Discovering Ueno Park's biodiversity
Ueno Park is one of Tokyo's most famous parks, but beyond its cultural institutions, it also houses a rich biodiversity.
The park is home to over 1,000 trees, and several bird species, making it an urban oasis for wildlife enthusiasts.
Visitors can spot crows, sparrows, and even migratory birds during certain seasons. The park's expansive grounds provide a perfect habitat for these creatures.
Yoyogi Park
Exploring Yoyogi Park's natural beauty
Yoyogi Park is another green space in Tokyo that is home to a variety of wildlife.
The park's mixed forest provides a habitat for different species of birds and small mammals.
You can often see squirrels scampering around, or hear the calls of various bird species in the morning hours.
The peaceful environment makes it an ideal spot for birdwatching, or simply enjoying nature.
Shinjuku Gyoen
Venturing into Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden is famous for its beautiful landscapes and rich biodiversity.
The garden has different types of ecosystems, from Japanese traditional gardens to English landscape gardens.
This diversity attracts various wildlife, including butterflies and dragonflies during warmer months.
The calm atmosphere lets visitors connect with nature without leaving the city limits.
Todoroki Valley
Discovering Todoroki Valley's lush greenery
Todoroki Valley is a hidden gem in Tokyo, offering lush greenery and a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle.
The valley is home to a variety of plant species, making it an ideal habitat for butterflies and other insects.
Walking along the trails, visitors can enjoy the serene environment while spotting different types of flora and fauna that thrive in this natural setting.
Koganei Park
Visiting Koganei Park for seasonal changes
Koganei Park is famous for its seasonal changes, which attract different wildlife throughout the year.
In springtime, cherry blossoms attract pollinators like bees and butterflies, and autumn brings colorful foliage that draws birds seeking food sources in cooler months.
This dynamic environment gives visitors an opportunity to witness nature's cycles up close, within Tokyo's sprawling urban landscape.