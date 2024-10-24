Summarize Simplifying... In short Tom Hanks suggests must-reads for history buffs: David McCullough's '1776' and 'The Wright Brothers', Doris Kearns Goodwin's 'Team of Rivals', and Laura Hillenbrand's 'Unbroken'.

Read these books

Tom Hanks' picks for American history enthusiasts

By Anujj Trehaan 01:53 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story Tom Hanks, known for his iconic roles in historical dramas, is also a vocal advocate for understanding American history. He regularly recommends books that delve into the nation's past, shedding light on the pivotal events and figures that have shaped America. In this article, we look at four books handpicked by Hanks. Each offers a unique lens into different eras of American history.

Revolution

'1776' by David McCullough

David McCullough's 1776 is a gripping account of America's most transformative year - the year of the Declaration of Independence. Tom Hanks praises it for bringing to life "the desperation of George Washington and his victories, of his army." With meticulous research and captivating storytelling, McCullough sheds light on the dawn of the Republic, making it a must-read for anyone interested in the Revolutionary War.

Aviation pioneers

'The Wright Brothers' by David McCullough

Tom Hanks highly recommends The Wright Brothers by David McCullough. This biography provides a fascinating glimpse into the lives of Orville and Wilbur Wright, the pioneers of human flight. Hanks loves how McCullough masterfully portrays their journey from obscurity to worldwide renown, highlighting their relentless perseverance and boundless ingenuity. This inspiring story is a profound reminder that unwavering dedication and innovation can indeed propel humanity to new heights.

Leadership

'Team of Rivals' by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Tom Hanks highly recommends Doris Kearns Goodwin's Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln for its compelling exploration of Lincoln's masterful management of his former rivals turned cabinet members. Goodwin's meticulous research shines a light on Lincoln's political genius, navigating the nation through its Civil War and ending slavery. This book provides a powerful study of leadership amidst turbulence.

Resilience

'Unbroken' by Laura Hillenbrand

Tom Hanks recommends Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand, which chronicles Louis Zamperini's life from Olympic runner to World War II bombardier. Following a crash in the Pacific, his harrowing survival at sea and POW experience under brutal Japanese captivity are vividly portrayed. This narrative emphasizes the indomitable spirit of humanity and provides a deeply personal perspective on the realities of war.