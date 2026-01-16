Love tomatillo? Try these tangy recipes

Tomatillos, with their tangy flavor and bright green color, are a versatile ingredient in many dishes. These small fruits, encased in a papery husk, can add a unique twist to your culinary creations. Whether you're looking to spice up your meals or try something new, tomatillos offer endless possibilities. Here are five creative ways to use tomatillos in your cooking routine.

Dish 1 Tomatillo salsa verde Tomatillo salsa verde is a zesty twist on the classic salsa. Blend fresh tomatillos with onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapenos for a vibrant sauce. This salsa can be used as a dip or a topping for tacos and grilled vegetables. Its tangy flavor pairs well with savory dishes and adds a refreshing kick.

Dish 2 Roasted tomatillo soup Roasting tomatillos intensifies their natural sweetness and brings out their smoky notes. Combine roasted tomatillos with garlic, onions, and vegetable broth to make a hearty soup. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture without the need for dairy products. This comforting soup is perfect for chilly days and can be garnished with avocado slices or fresh herbs.

Dish 3 Tomatillo chutney Tomatillo chutney is an exciting fusion of flavors that goes well with rice dishes or as a condiment for sandwiches. Cook down chopped tomatillos with ginger, garlic, sugar, vinegar, and spices like cumin or mustard seeds until thickened into a chutney-like consistency. The result is a sweet-and-sour relish that complements both Indian-inspired meals and Western cuisine alike.

Dish 4 Grilled tomatillo skewers Grilling brings out the natural sugars in tomatillos while adding an irresistible charred flavor. Thread whole or halved tomatillos onto skewers along with other vegetables like bell peppers or zucchini slices before grilling them over medium heat until tender yet slightly crisp on the outside—perfect as an appetizer at outdoor gatherings.